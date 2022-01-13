US Supreme Court rules on Biden’s vaccine mandate

The US Supreme Court has stayed the enforcement of the Biden administration’s Covid-19 jab requirement for businesses with 100 or more employees, rolled out as an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule.

The 6-3 decision was announced on Thursday, with the liberal-leaning justices Breyer, Kagan and Sotomayor dissenting.

SCOTUS decision calls WH's vax-or-test mandate "significant encroachment" into daily life & "a blunt instrument. It draws no distinctions based on industry or risk of exposure to COVID–19. Thus, most lifeguards and linemen face the same regulations as do medics and meatpackers." — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) January 13, 2022

Announced by President Joe Biden in September, but not finalized until two months later, the mandate would have required businesses to ensure their employees were vaccinated, or get tested weekly at their own expense. It applied to roughly 84 million American workers and overrode any state laws to the contrary.

“OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate. Nor has Congress,” the court said in the 30-page opinion, accepting the claim from the plaintiffs that it exceeded the agency’s statutory authority and was otherwise unlawful.

“Agreeing that applicants are likely to prevail, we grant their applications and stay the rule,” the court said.

Source: RT