Two women arrested after dead baby found in freezer

A teenager and a woman have been arrested after a shop worker said he discovered a frozen newborn in a neighbour’s house.

The horrific scenes reportedly took place between 11.30am and 12pm yesterday. That night two people, a 17-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mum Carol Hirst, 28, told her husband Darnell Jackson, 23, that she had spotted a dead baby in a neighbour’s house in Rossington, Doncaster.

Darnell told The Mirror: ‘I walked through the second living room and saw the plastic Herons bag which had been moved from the freezer by two children.

‘The baby was in the foetal position. You could see that the skin was frozen, there was a lot of frost on its legs.

‘I was shocked and speechless. I left then as I couldn’t stay in the house and I had a cigarette in the garden to calm my nerves.

‘I felt physically sick and waited for the police to arrive.’

Source: Metro