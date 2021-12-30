Tiger shot at Florida zoo after biting man

Eko the tiger was killed after clamping down on the arm of a man who entered an unauthorized part of Florida's Naples Zoo

A Malayan tiger at a zoo in the southern US state of Florida was shot and killed after biting a man who stuck his arm through a fence, authorities said.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at Naples Zoo at an enclosure where the 8-year-old tiger, named Eko, lived.

According to a statement released by the Collier County Sheriff's Office, the man involved sustained "serious injuries" after entering an off-limits area near the tiger's enclosure.

"Preliminary information indicates that the man was either petting or feeding the animal, both of which are unauthorized and dangerous activities," the sheriff's office said.

What happened?

The man, who is in his 20s, worked for a for a outsourced cleaning service that was contracted by Naples Zoo. The business was authorized to clean the zoo's gift show and restrooms — but not the animal enclosures.

The tiger grabbed the man's arm after he stuck it through a fence surrounding the enclosure. Authorities who first arrived on the scene tried kicking the enclosure to get the tiger to release the man, but ultimately police said the officer "was forced to shoot the animal."

The tiger retreated to its enclosure after being shot. Officers later flew a drone into the enclosure and the tiger was not responsive.

While the sheriff department's initial statement said that the tiger's condition was unknown, zoo officials later confirmed that the tiger later died, the Associated Press reported.

Naples Zoo said it was closed on Thursday to help authorities and zoo officials conduct investigations into the incident. The decision to close was also "to allow our staff to process what has occurred and to begin the painful healing process."

Just a day before the deadly incident, Naples Zoo shared a picture of Eko on Twitter.

Malayan tigers are smaller than Bengal tigers and are native to southern and central parts of Malaysia.

They are currently classified as "critically endangered" on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation (IUCN).

