The amount of money Cardi B spends at once on hair and nails will hurt you

Cardi B has never been afraid to tell us exactly what's on her mind. The rapper, whose middle name might as well be Authenticity, got real about how much her glam routine costs. And while we appreciate the honesty, we simply just can't relate.

But if you have $1,200 lying around to spend on hair and nails, then look no further, Cardi's glam squad can get you there.

Though Cardi has allowed us to see us at her worst, when she pops out, it's nothing short of spectacular.



The rapper is a fashion and beauty icon in her own right, and she has quite the team behind her making sure she looks like hot shit when an occasion calls for it.

If you've ever wondered just how much it costs to look like her, the number might surprise you. For some, it might even disgust.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Cardi broke down how much she spends on her hair and nails in just one sitting.

"We getting more expensive boo boo," Cardi started. "Lemme tell y'all motherfuckers something. It's getting more and more expensive — nah, for real — it's getting more expensive to maintain us women."

No, but really.

"You know, this is not the early 2000s and shit where you give a bitch $100 to get her motherfucking hair done, nails done, her eyebrows done, whatever. Nah."

"Let me tell you something — like, bitches is not getting the $17 full set with three free nail designs, motherfucker."

Cardi's nail artist, Jenny, is responsible for the outrageously blinged out claws that have taken over our IG feeds. She dons Cardi's nails with only the finest Swarovski crystals, so we'll let you take a guess at that price.

"So that about there is like about $200, feet and nails. You know what I'm saying?" she continued.

"We're not in the era where bitches do the blowouts, you know what I'm saying, or the sew-ins and shit. No, a bitch want the whole full-lace wig. The wig is about $800, $500; it really depends where you get it from."

"So just on that is $1,000. So what's good?"

While $1,200 is most definitely a bit steep for a glam session, considering what beautifying costs these days, it's unfortunately not bad, especially for a celebrity.

Like, come on, Jenny is one of the most sought-after nail techs in the nation.

And Tokyo Stylez's wigs alone can cost up to $3,000 for one unit.

So while we damn sure won't be spending $1,200 for a glam session (nor do we even have that much to spend), that number is shockingly low.

Thanks for keeping it real, Cardi, always.

Source: cafemom