The Weeknd Is Collabing With Jim Carrey On His New Album ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd has released smash albums throughout his career, including 2020’s After Hours. For his latest album, titled Dawn FM, The Weeknd worked with several other stars — including actor Jim Carrey.

The Weeknd has had hit songs in 2020 and 2021

In April 2020, The Weeknd released his acclaimed album After Hours. The LP contained hit songs including “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears.” Released in the early days of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, After Hours helped cement The Weeknd’s spot as one of the top artists of the day.

In 2021, After Hours was snubbed at the Grammy Awards, but it didn’t matter to The Weeknd. He performed at the Super Bowl LV halftime show, running through some of his greatest hits such as “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Starboy,” and the ubiquitous “Blinding Lights.”

Later in the year, The Weeknd began previewing his next album, starting with the lead single “Take My Breath.”

The Weeknd is collaborating with Jim Carrey and more on ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd has big plans for 2022. Since he wasn’t able to tour in support of After Hours due to the coronavirus pandemic, he’s embarking on an arena tour called After Hours til Dawn, which will feature After Hours and his new album Dawn FM.

The Weeknd revealed the title and release date of Dawn FM on Instagram. The project includes guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, and even Jim Carrey.

Jim Carrey loved working with The Weeknd

Getting to work with The Weeknd was a dream come true for Carrey. “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night,” he tweeted. “It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”

The Weeknd thanked Carrey in a tweet of his own, saying, “It’s kismet. Full circle.”

The Weeknd has a special relationship with Carrey, himself a fellow Scarborough, Ontario native. He spoke about his appreciation for Carrey in a 2020 interview with Variety.

“The Mask was the first film I ever went to see in a theater — my mom took me when I was 4, and it blew me away,” he said. The two mutual fans were introduced to each other via text in 2019, and The Weeknd invited Carrey over to his house to play him some of his music.

“I texted him the address of my condo in L.A., and he said, ‘I can literally see your place from my balcony,’ and we got out telescopes and were waving to each other,” he remembered. “And when I told him about my mom taking me to see The Mask, he knew the theater! Anyway, on my [30th] birthday, he called and told me to look out my window, and on his balcony he had these giant red balloons, and he picked me up and we went to breakfast.”

“It was surreal,” he smiled. “Jim Carrey was my first inspiration to be any kind of performer, and I went to breakfast with him on my first day of being 30.”

