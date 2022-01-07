‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3: Meet The Sparrow Academy

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 hits Netflix sometime in 2022. When we last left the Hargreeves siblings in season 2, their world turned upside down when they somehow created an alternate timeline. They returned to their home only to find a new group of siblings living there known as The Sparrow Academy and their father unaware of The Umbrella Academy’s existence. Now, it’s time to meet the members of The Sparrow Academy.

Is The Sparrow Academy the evil version of the Hargreeves in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3?

After saving the world for the second time, the Hargreeves siblings thought all was well when they returned to the house they once shared with their father. However, the timeline they return to isn’t the one they left.

Instead of Reginald, the Hargreeves’ adoptive father, welcoming the crew with his usual disdain, he instead met them with a version of him who didn’t recognize them at all. In their place stood their once-dead brother, Ben, now very much alive, and a group of strangers calling themselves The Sparrow Academy.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 looks to veer off from the comics. The third comic, Hotel Oblivion, doesn’t introduce The Sparrow Academy until the end of the book. This allows showrunner Steve Blackman to take the story in several different ways. One of those options includes introducing the ominous Sparrow Academy earlier in the series.

Who are the members of The Sparrow Academy?

Folks caught a glimpse of The Sparrow Academy in the last few seconds of The Umbrella Academy Season 2 finale. However, on New Years Day 2022, Netflix introduced the group to the world. Here are the members and courtesy of the official Sparrow Academy Twitter account:

There doesn’t seem to be a connection between The Sparrow Academy and The Umbrella Academy other than the number of members. However, that can certainly change after audiences learn more about the plot of The Umbrella Academy Season 3. Plus, there’s one more member for fans to meet.

Number Seven’s role in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3

The most curious member is Number Seven. Fans noticed the floating cube in The Umbrella Academy Season 2 finale, but little else is known. Of course, plenty of viewers on Reddit had their own theories.

One Reddit user wrote, “If the cube is one of the newly chosen children, I think it could be an interesting parallel to Five. Advanced technology that could predict Five’s space/time jumps in combat would make for an interesting obstacle to overcome (if the Sparrow Academy turns out to be enemies).”

Another Redditor believes Christopher was once human. “I think what happened is that one of the Sparrow siblings got turned into a cube somehow, but they were human in the beginning. That would explain the other siblings treating the cube as another sibling, and also that the cube has a human name.”

It’s doubtful fans will get more information about Christopher, his origins, or the rest of The Sparrow Academy before The Umbrella Academy Season 3 premiere. Thankfully, the wait is almost over. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 premieres sometime in 2022.

