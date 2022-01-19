The 2022 Grammy Awards Have a New Date — And a New Venue

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to upend live events in the entertainment industry, including Music’s Biggest Night: the Grammy Awards. After being postponed indefinitely in January 2022, just weeks before the 64th annual ceremony was set to take place, the 2022 Grammy Awards have a new date — and a new home.

The 2022 Grammy Awards were scheduled for January 31 in Los Angeles

Prior to the surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in late 2021 and early 2022, the 2022 Grammy Awards were scheduled to air on January 31st, 2022 live from Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center).

Unlike the 2021 ceremony, the 2022 Grammys were set to be a grand return to large crowds in large indoor venues to celebrate some of the biggest names in music.

In early January 2022, the Recording Academy released a statement announcing that the 2022 Grammy Awards were being postponed indefinitely. The health and safety of the audience — along with the massive production team behind the event — was of the utmost importance.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show,” the statement read.

“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks.”

The 2022 Grammy Awards are happening April 3 in Las Vegas

The Recording Academy released another statement weeks later from CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. announcing that the 2022 Grammy Awards has found a new date, as well as a new location.

“I’m so pleased to let you know that the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards have been rescheduled and will now be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+,” Mason said.

Mason also confirmed that comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah would reprise his role as Grammy host. “Trevor Noah, the Emmy Award-winning host of “The Daily Show,” will return as master of ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night.”

The 2021 Grammy Awards were also postponed and modified

The 2022 Grammy Awards aren’t the first time the ceremony was postponed due to COVID. The 2021 Grammy Awards were originally scheduled for the same date — January 31st — but a winter COVID surge led the Recording Academy to postpone the ceremony until mid-March.

When the ceremony took place that March, it was a unique first for the Grammys. The event was held both inside and outside the Los Angeles Convention Center, as opposed to crowding in a larger indoor venue.

Stars including Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles were seated at tables outside, and they all were wearing masks during the ceremony.

