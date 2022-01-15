Tennis Star Chris Evert Is Battling Ovarian Cancer

Former world no. 1 tennis player Chris Evert has ovarian cancer.

In a powerful ESPN article co-written by Chris McKendry on Jan. 14, the 18-time grand slam champion shared that she was diagnosed with stage 1C ovarian cancer and began "her first of six rounds of chemotherapy" this week.

"I've lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me," Chris shared. "But, I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back."

The tennis star's health discovery follows the death of her younger sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, who passed away from the same type of cancer in February 2020. When her sister's genetic report was updated in October to show a susceptibility to certain cancers, Chris immediately got tested and underwent a "preventive hysterectomy" in December.

"I was in a daze. I just couldn't believe it," she said. "I had been working out, doing CrossFit, playing tennis. I didn't feel anything different."

Now, Jeanne will be Chris' guide for the road ahead. "When I go into chemo, she is my inspiration," she shared. "I'll be thinking of her. And she'll get me through it."

The athlete also took a moment to share some important health advice, stating, "Be your own advocate. Know your family's history. Have total awareness of your body, follow your gut and be aware of changes. Don't try to be a crusader and think this will pass."

After the article was published, Chris released a statement on Twitter explaining her decision to announce her diagnosis. "I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others," she wrote. "I feel very lucky that they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan."

She also thanked her co-author for "her friendship" and "co-writing this very personal story with me" and her fans "for respecting my need to focus on my health and treatment plan."

Following her tweet, support came flooding in from fellow tennis stars such as Elise Mertens and Madison Keys, as well as the Tennis Hall of Fame, which wrote, "Thinking of you, Chrissie, and wishing all the best on your road to recovery [Red heart]."

