‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Release Date: Did Netflix Merch Contain a Hint?

While fans already know the Stranger Things Season 4 release date will be sometime in the summer of 2022, no specific date has been announced. After an extra-long wait due to delays caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the excitement for a new season is at a fever pitch.

Occasionally, Netflix and the Duffer Brothers, who created the show, give fans a tiny clue to keep them clamoring for more. Recently, a potential clue came in the form of a cereal box. Here’s everything you need to know.

A Netflix merch unboxing may have held more than just merchandise for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Unboxing videos within fandoms aren’t a new thing. Who doesn’t love to share their excitement about a particular show or video gams with fellow fans? Recently, a TikTok user under the handle @Nagrom_ ordered some Stranger Things merchandise from Netflix. When the box arrived, it included a box of Cheerios.

The Cheerios logo on the box was written upside down, and Russian words appeared underneath. The center of the letter O in “Cheerios” was a silhouette of the Demogorgon’s famous four-petaled face. The back of the box included images of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Max (Sadie Sink) dressed in the clothes they wore on their Starcourt Mall shopping spree.

While a Stranger Things Season 4 themed Cheerios box is fantastic in its own right, the expiration date is what caught some fans’ attention. The date stamped on the box read, “Best if used by 06JUL2022JF.”

This isn’t the first time a July has been thrown around or the Stranger Things Season 4 release date, either. In November, the Georgia Tour Company posted an image on their Instagram account and included a caption that said, “Looking forward to the release of season 4 in July 2022.”

The company later edited the caption and removed the specific date.

The number six has been significant in past ‘Stranger Things’ content

It didn’t take long for fans to point out that July 6, 2022, lands on a Wednesday. Releasing Stranger Things Season 4 in the middle of the week seems unlikely. Most shows premiere on Netflix on Fridays. However, if there’s any show that could get away with that, it’s Stranger Things.

Stranger Universe, a popular Youtube channel dedicated to the series, also noted the July 6, 2022 date. They also wondered if this means more information could arrive on the sixth day of certain months in the future. Plus, these teasers for Stranger Things Season 4 have dropped on the sixth day of other months so far.

May 6 – Eleven, are you listening?

August 6 – Sneak Peek

November 6 – Welcome to California

Fans speculate about a February 6 ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 release date announcement

When clues like this pop up, it doesn’t take long for the information to go viral. Fans have already started speculating the possibility of getting a Stranger Things Season 4 release date announcement in February.

One Redditor wrote, “Release date announced Feb. 6th and first trailer sometime in March or April and release date July 1.”

Others remain unsure. Regardless, Netflix remains tight-lipped about the specific date. For now, all fans can do is wait. Stranger Things Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Netflix.

