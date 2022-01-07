Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Reunite in Miami After Breakup

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello seem to be on good terms following their much publicized breakup two month ago. On Jan. 6, the former couple met up in a Miami park where they were seen together walking their golden retriever, Tarzan.

For the afternoon outing, the former Fifth Harmony member chose a beige-colored, sleeveless sundress paired with flat sandals, while the 23-year-old "Mercy" singer, wore a simple white tee, light-wash jeans and black sneakers, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

Though fans speculated the pop stars may have rekindled their romance, the friendly exes could just be making the effort to be good co-parents to their pup and remain "best friends" as promised.

The following day, Shawn was spotted out again in Miami—this time, shirtless on the beach and without his former girlfriend.

The "Señorita" singers welcomed the dog into their lives in November 2020, shortly after self-isolating together in Camila's Miami home amid the pandemic.

"During uncertain times like this we need a reminder that sweet miracle things like puppies exist in the world too," Camila wrote as she debuted the furry family member on Instagram. "Love you guys and Tarzan sends a big puppy lick."

Shawn also celebrated the arrival of the newest pack member on the ‘gram, sharing a series of adorable photos and videos. In one clip, the energetic puppy is seen in the backseat of a car, sitting on his new mom's lap while Shawn sat in the driver's seat. In another video, Tarzan playfully discovers the phone camera.

"He loves himself," the "Havana" singer remarked. "That's a good sign."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

In April 2021, Tarzan even got his own Instagram account, which was most recently updated last month with a photo of him relaxing on a couch.

On Nov. 17, Shawn and Camila announced they had broken up after dating for more than two years.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they both wrote on their respective Instagram Stories.

As for what led to their split, a source close to the Cinderella star, 24, previously told E! News that although Shawn "initiated the conversation," Camila agreed that it was for the best.

Noting that it wasn't a "bad breakup at all," the insider explained that the romance between the two simply died down.

"The relationship was getting stale and complacent," the source said. "And they decided they are better off being friends."

