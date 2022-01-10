Seattle Seahawks backup QB Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Monday morning, according to King County court records.

Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. by the Washington State Patrol and released from a King County correctional facility on his personal recognizance -- meaning in lieu of posting bail -- at 9:27 a.m., records show. No other information was immediately available.

"Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation. I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained," Smith's attorney Jon Fox said in a statement.

The Seahawks have not commented on the matter. A message sent to Smith's agent was not returned.

The Seahawks returned to Seattle on Sunday evening after closing out their season with a 38-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale.

Smith, 31, served as Russell Wilson's backup the past three seasons and stepped in during the three-plus games in October that Wilson missed with a broken finger. He completed 65 of 95 passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. The interception ended the Seahawks' comeback bid against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, when Smith took over for an injured Wilson in the second half.

The Seahawks went 1-2 in his three starts.

Smith is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after playing on a one-year, $1.2 million contract in 2021.

He has a career record of 13-21 over nine seasons with the New York Jets, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and Seahawks.

Source: ESPN