Russian court shuts down human rights group Memorial International

Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of Memorial International, one of the country's most respected human rights organizations, wiping out three decades of work to expose the abuses and atrocities of the Stalinist era.

The court ruled that Memorial International had fallen afoul of Russia's "foreign agent" law. But the group said the real reason for the shutdown was that authorities did not approve of its work.

The ruling is the latest blow to Russia's hollowed-out civil society organizations, which have gradually fallen victim to Putin's authoritarian regime.

Videos posted on social media showed Memorial supporters shouting, "Shame, shame!" in the court's hallways and at the entrance to the building shortly after the ruling. Seven people were detained outside the courthouse following the proceedings, according to independent monitoring group OVD-Info. The organization said three of them are believed to be instigators whose sole aim was to cause havoc, not support Memorial.

Memorial International's lawyer, Tatiana Glushkova, confirmed the ruling to CNN and said the group would appeal the decision. "The real reason for Memorial's closure is that the prosecutor's office doesn't like Memorial's work rehabilitating the victims of Soviet terror," Glushkova told CNN.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia requested Memorial International be liquidated in November. The group was accused of repeatedly breaking the law for failing to mark all its publications with a compulsory "foreign agent" warning. The Justice Ministry had designated the group a foreign agent in 2016, using a law targeting organizations receiving international funding.

Source: CNN