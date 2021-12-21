Rugby star dies after suffering ‘horror fall’

A statement from Spanish Rugby on Tuesday confirmed that Leauma had passed: "The Spanish Rugby Federation regrets to announce the death of Kawa Leauma overnight, AMPO Ordizia and XV del Leon player, who suffered an accident on Saturday, December 18 after Spain’s match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

"At the express wish of his wife, who is currently travelling to the Dutch capital, we cannot give any further information at the moment and we ask for the utmost respect for her and her family.

"Rest in peace, Kawa."

#FERugby | Comunicado oficial: Kawa Leauma ha fallecido esta noche en Ámsterdamhttps://t.co/EANN3lHlnL — España Rugby (@ferugby) December 21, 2021

Leauma's passing was met with tributes from within Spanish rugby and the wider community.

"Today, rugby is in mourning," wrote one tribute, via translation. "Rest in peace, Kawa Leauma, thank you for contributing so much."

Rugby legend Bill Beaumont added: "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Spain international Kawa Leauma. My thoughts are with his teammates & family at this difficult time".

The president of Rugby Europe, Octavian Morariu, also noted that he was "saddened about the news coming from Spain".

Source: RT