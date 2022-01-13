Pregnant Kylie Jenner Just Reached a Major Instagram Milestone

Congratulations are in order for Kylie Jenner!

On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, hit a major milestone by becoming the first woman in the world to hit over 300 million followers on Instagram, per People. Alongside the achievement, she is also the most-followed woman on Instagram, a title that was previously held by both Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.

In terms of followers, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star only trails behind Manchester United footballer Cristiano Ronaldo (389 million followers) and the official Instagram account (461 million followers) on the entire social media platform.

But Kylie's big sisters aren't too far behind her. Kim Kardashian is the closest to Kylie with over 279 million followers to her name, while Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner each have 212 million followers of their very own. Just behind the pair is Kourtney Kardashian, who currently has 159 million followers.

Although she may have just recently taken the coveted title online, Kylie has been relatively quiet on her Instagram account over the last few weeks as she privately prepares to give birth to her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The couple welcomed their first daughter together, Stormi Webster, back in February 2018.

The proud mom has been sharing sweet photos of her baby bump online and, on Dec. 31, reflected on the last year and set her intentions for 2022.

"As 2022 is approaching i've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held," she captioned the post. "i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."

