Passenger breaks into cockpit on American Airlines flight 'damaging controls'
A passenger has broken into the cockpit of an American Airlines jet at an airport in Honduras as the plane was boarding for a flight to Miami, say reports.

por NainGamboa

Images on social media show a man with his head out of the cockpit window and shouting at Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The man entered the cockpit and damaged flight controls before attempting to jump out of the window.

Crew members intervened and the man, who was not immediately identified, was arrested by local authorities, American Airlines said in a statement.

There were no reports of injury.

Damage to the plane was assessed and then finally the flight was cancelled and passengers were put onto later flights.

"We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation," American Airlines stated.

 

The damaged aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 carrying 121 passengers and six crew members, was grounded at Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the airline said.

A replacement plane was on its way to Honduras and scheduled to depart at 9:30 p.m. local time.

Source: Mirror

