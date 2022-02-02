‘Ozark’ Boss Addresses the Possibility of a Spinoff

Starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, the drama series Ozark has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix. It was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams and tells the story of the Byrdes, a suburban Chicago family that moves to the Missouri Ozarks to wash money for a drug cartel. The show is in the middle of its fourth and final season, as of writing. But maybe that won’t be the end of the story.

While there are no official plans for an Ozark spinoff, showrunner Chris Mundy suggested it could happen one day.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ozark Season 4 Part 1.]

Mundy on the possibility of an ‘Ozark’ spinoff

In June of 2020, Netflix renewed Ozark for a fourth and final season, via Variety. The first half was released on Jan. 21 and found the Byrdes working closer with Omar Navarro. But with that came many more challenges, with Marty and Wendy Byrde clearly on different sides on how to deal with their family and partnership with Navarro.

Seven episodes remain until their story closes out, but there several other characters with spinoff potential. Mundy spoke about the possibility of an Ozark offshoot in an interview.

“It’s certainly something that’s been floated by various people,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Never say never, but right now we want to make sure we land this one as well as we possibly can.”

‘Ozark’ Season 4 still has ‘fun and exciting’ things in store

At this point in the show, Ruth Langmore is set on revenge against Javi Elizonndro for killing her cousin, Wyatt, even though the Byrdes warned her not to go after him.

Speaking to TVLine, Mundy confirmed that Ozark Season 4 Part 2 will pick up “right away,” with the first couple of episodes chronicling the strife between Ruth and the Byrdes over what to do with Javi. The Byrdes will also have their own problems to deal with as they try to determine what’s best for their family and partnership.

“In terms of tone, we’re going deeper into the family and their bonds,” he told THR of the remaining episodes. “Is family the ultimate bond? Is friendship [or] marriage? At what point is it almost unhealthy to stay, even if you love somebody? We’re going to delve into that with Marty and Wendy. Hopefully, the back half will still be fun and exciting, but also really emotional for the Byrdes and Ruth.”

Mundy promises the finale will give audiences ‘closure’

Spinoff or not, Mundy promised fans will get closure in the Ozark series finale.

“I don’t want to feel messed with,” he told THR. “I want to feel like, ‘OK, that was the end.’ So hopefully people will feel closure by the end — whether they like it or not, I don’t know.”

No release date for Ozark Season 4 Part 2 has been announced, but it is believed that the remaining episodes will air later in 2022.

Source: Showbiz Cheat Sheet