Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, & Lizzo react to Rihanna’s pregnancy

Rihanna’s friends and fans are overjoyed at the news of her pregnancy. Earlier today, it was announced that the singer and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child. The couple revealed the exciting news with a photo shoot that showed them walking in Harlem with RiRi’s baby bump on full display.

Rihanna’s peers took to social media to share congratulatory messages including Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, who was emotional upon hearing that her “Fly” collaborator is joining the mommy club.

Nicki Minaj congratulates Rihanna on her pregnancy in new Instagram post:



“conquered the world already. Given so much. Nothing left to prove. you deserve your own little gift now…” pic.twitter.com/AYjJwyIB78 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 31, 2022

“Today is a very special day because the queen is pregnant,” Nicki told fans on Instagram Live, while admitting that she “felt so emotional” as a fan of the “Diamonds” singer.

“I finally saw what it feels like to feel overjoyed or emotional for somebody else, ’cause you know what they’ve put in, how much they’ve done for us,” she added.

“You give up so much and yes, the reward is amazing, so when the universe starts giving that back to you in the form of these kinds of gifts, it’s emotional. So that’s incredible, happy for both Rih and Rocky.”

Cardi congratulating Rihanna on her pregnancy via her Instagram stories!❤️ pic.twitter.com/27DTWGXNx3 — Cardi B Updates �� (@BardiGangUpdate) January 31, 2022

Cardi B also shared her surprised reaction to the announcement. “OMG!!!! Congrats @badgalriri,” she wrote alongside a photo of the expecting couple.

Lizzo couldn’t contain her excitement for the parents-to-be. “IM SO HAPPY FOR RIH N ROCKY CONGRATULATIONS AHHHHHH,” she wrote along with a series of pregnant women emojis.

IM SO HAPPY FOR RIH N ROCKY �� CONGRATULATIONS AHHHHHH ������������������������������������������������ — LIZZOOOOO (@lizzo) January 31, 2022

Others including Gunna, Kehlani, JT of City Girls, and Paris Hilton also congratulated the couple on the pregnancy.

Source: Rap-Up