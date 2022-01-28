Metro slashes bus service amid driver shortage

Yolanda Mejia scrolled through her phone as she waited, again, for a late bus on Wednesday at the intersection of Slauson and Vermont avenues in South Los Angeles. “They come super late,” said Mejia, a 37-year-old cook who relies on buses to get to her job.

She’s not alone. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus service has been reduced systemwide by as much as 18% since September as the agency struggles to find enough bus drivers amid the Omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge. At least one heavily used line in South L.A. has seen rides fall by 42% in the last month, Metro said.

Rampant COVID-19 infections among employees, a competitive labor market and a hiring freeze during the pandemic have left the agency without enough drivers and many riders without reliable transportation.

“We’re currently facing a crisis”

Metro slashes bus service amid driver shortage

“We’re currently facing a crisis both for our customers and for our employees,” Conan Cheung, who heads Metro bus operations, said at a meeting of the agency’s board on Thursday.

In a bid to stabilize the system, Metro will cut bus service 10% across most lines and reduce rail frequency beginning Feb. 20 in what officials described as an “emergency” measure intended to spread the pain across a system used by about 740,000 people daily.

Metro directors unanimously approved a plan directing Chief Executive Stephanie Wiggins to set a goal for restoring full service by June. She told them she could make no promises. “I’m here to tell you that today, the goal is not a guarantee,” she said.

120 bus lines across the county

Metro slashes bus service amid driver shortage

The agency runs about 120 bus lines across the county. Buses on the most heavily used lines will arrive weekdays every five to 15 minutes, on average, up from every five to 10 minutes, Metro said.

Subway passengers will wait an average of 15 minutes for a train, up from 10; light rail riders will see waits go from eight minutes to 10. The agency has about 3,400 bus and rail operators but says it needs at least an additional 586 drivers to cover all of its routes.

Síguenos en Google News, Facebook y Twitter para mantenerte informado.