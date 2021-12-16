Melania Trump launches crypto-powered NFT

US first lady Melania Trump smiles as she welcomes the arrival of the White House Christmas Tree, an 18.5-foot Fraser Fir from Oregon, outside the White House in Washington, US, November 23, 2020.

Former US First Lady Melania Trump has rolled out a non-fungible token project of her own, selling the first NFT in exchange for the cryptocurrency solana (SOL) and intending to donate a portion of profits to charity.

The first NFT, titled ‘Melania’s Vision’, went on sale Thursday for 1 SOL, intended to be $150, but currently worth around $183, due to the cryptocurrency’s fluctuation.

Excited for this new venture, which combines my passion for art and commitment to helping our Nation’s children fulfill their own unique American Dream. #MelaniaNFT https://t.co/XJN18tMllg pic.twitter.com/wMpmDDsQdp — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 16, 2021

It consists of a watercolor painting of “Ms.Trump’s cobalt blue eyes” by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon and a voiceover message from Melania Trump.

The NFT endeavor “embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” the former first lady announced on Thursday.

Be Best was an awareness campaign against bullying and cyberbullying that Melania Trump ran during her husband Donald’s presidency. The NFT campaign aims to donate a portion of the profits to help children aging out of foster care take up computer science and technology work, her office said in a statement.

An announcement on her website lists an auction coming in January 2022 that will include digital artwork, physical artwork, and “a physical one-of-a-kind accessory” that wasn’t specified. The project uses the solana blockchain protocol and is powered by Parler.

Source RT