Meghan and Harry reveal first picture of baby Lilibet in Christmas card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen beaming with pride in their family photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed their first picture of baby Lilibet in a touching family Christmas card.

The Sussexes can be seen beaming with pride as Meghan holds up her baby daughter, while Harry has his arm around Archie.

Lilibet was born in June, but this is the first time any photo of her has been shared with the public.

The card reads: ‘This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a “Mama” and a “Papa”, and Lili made us a family.’

In the holiday photo, taken by the Sussexes’ wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski, little Archie, two, can be seen with his dad’s red hair.

And Lilibet – whose name is the nickname given to her great-grandmother the Queen – is seen giggling while wearing a white smock.

The delightful snap was taken during the summer holidays at the Sussexes’ California home.

It’s understood the digital personal holiday card was sent to Harry and Meghan’s friends and family, the Sun reports.

The snap was taken during the summer holiday at the Sussex’s home in California. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, kept a low profile as she went Christmas shopping near her house in the Golden State last week.

She wore a beanie hat, sunglasses and a blue mask as she browsed stores in Montecito.

The Sussexes are expected to celebrate Christmas in the US again this year, despite some speculation that the Queen might finally get to meet Lilibet.

Her Majesty will spend December 25 at Windsor Castle, deciding to cancel her traditional family lunch at her Sandringham estate for a second year due to Covid.

Today, a Clarence House spokesperson revealed that she would be joined by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Source: Metro