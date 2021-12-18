Lady Gaga Wore the Same 3 Outfits For 5 Years

Lady Gaga is more than just a talented singer and actor. The Grammy-winning artist has become known as a fashion icon since she first burst onto the scene over a decade ago. But when she was working to first make a name for herself in the music industry, her fashion choices were much more limited.

Lady Gaga has been a fashion icon for over a decade

Lady Gaga is no stranger to making statements on the red carpet and on the stage. Many of her most memorable fashion moments came early in her career, which is what led many people to fall in love with her in the first place.

One of her biggest fashion moments was at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. She wore a dress made entirely out of raw meat, much to the chagrin of animal rights groups. To this day, it remains one of her most iconic looks.

Gaga’s streak of memorable looks continued into 2011 and the era of her Born This Way album. For the music video and her performance of the song at the Grammy Awards, Gaga wore prosthetics that gave her a sharp, angular face, making her a real life “Mother Monster.”

In 2013, Gaga became Donatella Versace’s muse as she modeled the brand’s latest collection for an ad campaign.

Lady Gaga wore the same 3 outfits due to financial necessity

Gaga became known throughout the 2010s for her ability to never serve a similar look twice. Everything she wore was different from each other, with fans of Gaga unable to guess what she would wear at performances and other events.

But even though she became known for her various looks, Gaga generally had one simple image in the early days of her career. She wore a pin-straight blonde wig with bangs and often wore large sunglasses and a hood.

She looked back on some of her fashion moments throughout her career in a 2021 interview with British Vogue. When looking at her early image, she noted that the hood was a tribute to Grace Jones and that her signature blonde hair was actually a wig sewn to her head.

Most artists stick with the same image to make people remember who they are — think deadmau5 and his mouse hat. But this wasn’t Gaga’s intention at the time: she wore the same style of outfits because it was all she had in her closet.

“I wore probably one of three different outfits for about five years straight because that’s what I could afford at the time,” she said. “I wanted people always to recognize me. So this was my initial iconic look.”

Lady Gaga’s looks in recent years

In the years since then, Gaga’s looks have tended to age along with her. Her looks in public are generally more mature and demure than in the past, with things like meat dresses and fake blood being far in the rear view mirror.

At the New York premiere of her hit movie House of Gucci, Gaga wore a billowing purple Gucci gown with a tall black heel boot, reminiscent of her past self.

Source: Showbiz Cheaat Sheet