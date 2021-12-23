Kim Kardashian is ready for her children to meet Pete Davidson at Xmas party

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently went public with their relationship soon after first meeting on Saturday Night Live.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly ready for her children to meet her new boyfriend Pete Davidson at her iconic Christmas party.

The comedian seems to be set to meet Kim's four children at Kris Jenner's famous Christmas Eve Party.

Pete, 28 and Kim, 41 have been dating ever since they first met when Kim guest hosted Saturday Night Live back in October.

The couple met on the set of SNL.

However, it seems the meeting could be awkward at the father of Kim's children Kanye West could be attending the festive bash as well.

The Sun reported a source told them "He hasn't met her kids yet, as Kim didn't want to move too fast when introducing a new man into their lives. She wanted to protect them, and he respects that.

"But things are heating up, and she wants him to be there over Christmas. The party would be an easy way to have him around without it being too complicated for the kids."

However, it seems that Kim may choose a different time to interduce her kids to the new man in her life.

The pair met as they filmed funny scenes together for SNL, where Pete is a regular and they seemed to hit it off right away.

Pete and Kim rented out an entire screen.

Since then they've been inseparable and have gone on a string of dates together, with the two of them reportedly both meeting each other's mums.

A photo was posted to social media where Kris, Kim and Pete all wore matching pyjamas, suggesting Kris is already quite close with her potential son in law.

Kim shares four children with her ex Kanye West, daughters North, eight, and Chicago, three, as well as sons Saint, six, and Psalm, two.

Source: Mirror