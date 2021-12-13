Kim Kardashian Passes Baby Bar Exam as She Follows in Father's Footsteps

The 41-year-old tweeted on Monday, December 13. "Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me."

This was Kardashian's fourth attempt at earning a passing score on the exam.

She revealed that she failed her first-year law exam for the second time on the final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I'm not making excuses," she explained.

The baby bar is the first of two exams required to become a lawyer in the state of California and the mother of four said she was told that passing this test was extremely difficult.

"In California, the way I'm studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route," she said.

Kardashian thanked commentator Van Jones, who encouraged her to enroll in law school

"Thank u to Van Jones who talked me into going to law school in the 1st place &introducing me to Jessica Jackson &Erin Haney who have brought me along to watch their every move in the court room. I appreciate u for letting me tag along &ask all of the little questions along the way," she continued.

Kardashian also thanked her late father, the lawyer Robert Kardashian, and gushed that he would be so proud of her.

"My dad would be so proud & he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would've been my best study partner," she said.

"I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like him, but he would've been my best cheerleader!"

Kim Kardashian's journey towards becoming a lawyer came amid her campaign for prison reform in recent years. She plans to sit the California bar exam in 2022.

The late Robert Kardashian is well known for being O. J. Simpson's friend and defense attorney during Simpson's infamous 1995 murder trial.

Kardashian ended her announcement with some words of encouragement for her followers.

"Bottom line is don't ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!!" she tweeted. "Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"

