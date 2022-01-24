Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for letting their daughter wear lipstick on TikTok

Kanye West has taken aim at estranged wife Kim Kardashian once again over eight-year-old North using TikTok.

The rapper, 44, had previously slammed the reality TV star, 41, for allowing their oldest daughter to use the social media platform without his permission.

The former couple share four children together, North, Saint, five, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

While they appeared to be amicable in their split, cracks now seem to be appearing with 'Ye again hitting out at Kim for allowing North to be on TikTok - this time wearing lipstick.

North uploaded a TikTok video mimicking the Grinch.

Previously, the singer had revealed that he had asked his cousins to talk to the Kardashian's security on his behalf last week after an alleged 'incident' at the family home in which North hacked her mum's TikTok account.

And speaking to Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked again, the Gold Digger singer said: "My cousins had two directives [when meeting with Kim] — I said ‘I want you to go and talk to Kim’ because I don’t want to talk to her and get into an argument.

"There’s two things I said, tell her — security not gonna be in between me and my kids, and also tell her, don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok.

"And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that. And I said it after it was done without me knowing. And then it happened again. So I feel like it’s poking the bear or trying to antagonise me or create this crazy narrative."

Kanye again spoke out about North using TikTok.

The clip that 'Ye refers to is one in which North wears pink eye shadow and has a red nose with brown lipstick as she emulated the Grinch's dog Max.

She is seen lip-syncing one of the Grinch's monologues in the clip and she later went on to upload a makeup tutorial of how to create the look.

'Ye had previously told the podcast on an earlier show: "They can go on SNL and make jokes, they can make jokes in the media, they can plant stories, about whoever I am dating and whatever I want to do. I can tell you straight up, don't play with my kids.

In his latest chat, he went on to open up further on claims he had been stopped from seeing his kids. Talking about going to pick up the youngsters from school, he continued: "The security stopped me at the gate."

