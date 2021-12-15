Joe Biden visits tornado-ravaged towns in Kentucky

With the US reeling from the deadly tornadoes over the weekend, President Joe Biden visited rural Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the damage first-hand.

Biden flew over the mostly destroyed town of Mayfield in a helicopter and was set to visit Dawson Springs, another Kentucky town ripped apart by the tornado, later on Wednesday.

"I have not seen this much damage from a tornado," he said in Mayfield.

He also joined a local pastor and a country executive in prayer, and told local officials, "Don't hesitate to ask for anything."

At least 88 people were killed when a system of tornadoes hit Kentucky and seven other US states, while over 100 people remain missing. Thousands of people were left without shelter. The storms also caused billions of dollars in damage, prompting Biden to declare a major disaster in Kentucky. This decision frees unlimited federal aid for several towns across the state.

I’m in Kentucky today to meet with local leaders and to survey the damage from the tornadoes and extreme weather. It will take all of us, working together, to recover and begin rebuilding — and we are committed to providing whatever support is needed for however long it takes. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 15, 2021

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has already sent generators, food, water, blankets and shelter kits to Kentucky, alongside emergency responders and rescue teams.

"It will take all of us, working together, to recover and begin rebuilding — and we are committed to providing whatever support is needed for however long it takes," Biden said on Twitter.

Some protesters in Mayfield shouted anti-Biden slogans while he visited the town.

However, Biden's White House was careful to avoid political messages in the face of the tragedy, and also not to mention the possible role of climate change in the devastating storms — another politicized issue among Republican voters.

The Democratic president also called for ignoring political divides from the area of the country that voted heavily in favor of ex-President Donald Trump last year.

"There's no red tornadoes and blue tornadoes," Biden said in Mayfield, referring to the colors associated with the Democratic and Republican parties.

Source: Deutsche Welle