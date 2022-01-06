Jake Paul offers to fight in UFC for $50,000 as challenge to Dana White expires

Jake Paul has offered to fight in the UFC for a paltry $50,000 after president Dana White failed to respond to his original challenge.

Five days ago, Paul issued a challenge to White which would see him retire from boxing and fight UFC star Jorge Masvidal if White increased UFC fighter pay, guaranteed them 50 per cent of revenue and provide them with long-term healthcare.

He gave White less than a week to accept the changes and stated the promotion must implement them by March 31 of this year.

Paul then lowered his pay demands to 40 per cent of revenue but White declined to play ball.

YouTube star Paul has now made a final offer, tweeting: "Five days have passed and while I’ve agreed to be tested, Dana has vanished like Casper.

"Dana, my one-fight deal, I will fight for $50K, the new minimum. You make millions off of me and all of UFC fighters benefit from the new minimum rev share and healthcare.

Paul and White have also rowed over drug use with Paul accusing the UFC chief of using cocaine while White has accused Paul of taking steroids.

Both men have denied the accusations.

In a previous video message to Paul, White accused him of taking performance-enhancing drugs and also trashed his manager Nakisa Bidarian, who was formerly Chief Financial Officer for the UFC.

"I believe that you’re a cheater and I believe that you use steroids, so I want to randomly steroid test you for the next two years," he said.

"Go start your own business. It’s easy to do. You can’t sell pay-per-views. You’re calling out Jorge Masvidal because he’s a pay-per-view superstar.

"Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson – these are all superstars. You’re not. You can’t sell pay-per-views."

Paul agreed to be drug tested by USADA after White's comments and changed his Twitter bio to: "Waiting for my USADA drug test. I’m ready Dana. DM for address."

It's not the first time Paul has been accused of taking performance-enhancing drugs, with Tommy Fury's father claiming Paul refused to be drug tested ahead of his postponed fight with the Brit.

Paul vowed to keep us his "relentless" attacks on White over fighter pay issues after posting a cartoon that mocked the UFC boss for his recent comments.

The cartoon read which depicted Paul and a furious White read: "I'm going to relentlessly dunk on you with factual examples of your and your company's behaviour, verifiable by court documents."

Source: Mirror