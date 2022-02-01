Israel simulates attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities

israel simulates attack on irans nuclear facilities

An American military official was present for an Israeli drill preparing for an attack on Iranian nuclear sites using “dozens” of warplanes, according to a report by Tel Aviv’s Kan broadcaster.

Held in mid-January, the classified exercise envisioned a “massive” strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities and played out multiple scenarios, including mid-air refueling, responding to anti-aircraft munitions and performing long-range attacks, Kan reported on Tuesday.

An unnamed US Air Force officer allegedly attended the drill as an observer, the outlet added, noting that the official’s presence was unusual for such an exercise.

The report follows a meeting between US military officials and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in December, during which similar drills were discussed, according to a senior US official cited by Reuters.

While the official declined to elaborate on the plans, they said the exercise would prepare for a “worst-case scenario to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli military announced that it would take part in the massive, US-led International Naval Exercise involving some 50 vessels from 60 partner nations and 9,000 personnel.

Launched earlier this week, the 18-day drill is being held in the Red Sea off the coast of Bahrain, near the headquarters of the US 5th Fleet.

Source: RT