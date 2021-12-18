India test-fires nuclear-capable ballistic missile (VIDEO)

India today successfully tested a new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of the Bay of Bengal in the eastern state of Odisha.

The Agni-P missile test "followed textbook trajectory meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy," the Indian Defence Ministry said, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Various telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along the eastern seacoast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory and parameters, it said.

The missile has been made by the state-owned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Agni P missile is a two-stage canister solid-propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system.

The flight test has proved the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system, added the defence ministry.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful flight test of the missile which has many additional features.

Source: The Indian Express