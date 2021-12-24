How to get Facebook Marketplace and use it to buy or sell items

In this guide, we go over how to access Facebook Marketplace on a browser or the mobile app, some troubleshooting tips, reasons why Marketplace may not be available to you, and how to sell items on Facebook Marketplace.

Important: Facebook Marketplace is available to users 18 and older in most countries, including the US and Canada. For a full list of supported countries, see the footer at the bottom of the official Facebook Marketplace page.

How to access Facebook Marketplace

Accessing Facebook Marketplace is typically a straightforward process. If you're on the Facebook website, you can access Facebook Marketplace by clicking the Marketplace icon in the main menu located on the left side of the screen.

If you're using the Facebook app, tap the Menu icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap Marketplace. If you don't see it in the list, tap See More for the full menu.

If you're not seeing Facebook Marketplace when you're logged into Facebook, here are a few things you can try:

Log out of Facebook, then log back in.

Uninstall the Facebook app, then reinstall it.

Change your Facebook profile region to a country that supports Marketplace. To do this, edit your profile and change your current city.

If you have a new Facebook account, use it regularly to help prove to Facebook that it's a real account. Like and comment on posts, share photos, and add friends.

Visit the Facebook Marketplace website via a direct URL.

Why can't I access Facebook Marketplace?

If you're unable to access Facebook Marketplace, even after following the steps outlined in the previous section, there are a few potential reasons why:

Age: Facebook Marketplace is only available to Facebook users 18 and over.

Region: Marketplace is available in 50 countries. If your current location is set to a country that doesn't currently offer Facebook Marketplace, the icon won't appear.

Device: Facebook Marketplace only works on the iPhone 5 and later models, Android, and iPads.

Age of account: If you have a new Facebook account, Marketplace might not immediately be available to you.

Infrequent use: Facebook's main menu shows shortcuts to the features you use most. If you never or rarely use Facebook Marketplace, the icon may disappear.

Access revoked: If you've violated Facebook policies when using Marketplace, your access to the service can be taken away.

How to sell on Facebook Marketplace

To sell something on Facebook Marketplace, simply go to the Marketplace section of the app or website, then select Create new listing.

