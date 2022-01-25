How old is Cardi B’s daughter?

Rapper Cardi B and husband Offset share an adorable young daughter.

The 28-year-old mom recorded herself strutting around in a skimpy thong swimsuit and gold heels in April of 2021.

Cardi B with daughter Kulture.

Cardi B's daughter Kulture is two, and will celebrate her third birthday on July 10, 2021.

The superstar rapper does not wait until her daughter's birthday to spoil her, however.

Cardi spent about $30,000 in gifts for her young daughter in April of 2021, according to The New York Post.

Among the prizes was a whole bunch of designer bags.

“I went crazy shopping. All for Kulture though, nothing is mine. All KK,” Cardi wrote on her Instagram Stories, according to The Post.

“What? God gave me a doll for a reason!”

Kulture's mother added: “This is what happens when God gives me the baby girl I always wanted. I shop more for her than I do myself.”

Are Cardi B and Offset still together?

Offset, Cardi B and daughter Kulture.

Cardi B shares Kulture with fellow rapper Offset, but they seemed close to breaking up in 2020 before repairing their relationship.

She filed for divorce in September of 2020 after posting she's ready to stop "wasting her time."

However, the couple reconciled in November of 2020 when Cardi B filed to dismiss the divorce.

They have had a tumultuous relationship marred by cheating allegations.

Cardi B and Offset started dating in January of 2017 after they met at an industry event and Offset pursued her.

The couple were married later the same year.

Source: The Sun