Cardi B has over 81million subscribers on OnlyFans

SUPERSTAR Cardi B shocked fans when she announced she was starting an OnlyFans account.

The rapper has uploaded content sparingly but is considered one of the top earners on the platform.

How much does Cardi B earn from OnlyFans?

Rap artist Cardi B has amassed over 81million subscribers on OnlyFans, charging $4.99 per month to her followers for content.

She has only posted six times on the platform but has become the top third best-earner on the site.

Her subscription price is significantly cheaper than fellow creators, as they typically range from $7 to $13.

Cardi cashes in about $9.4million dollars a month from her subscribers.

Her profile bio reads: “WELCOME TO MY WORLD!” and has over 10,000 likes.

In order to access the content, fans must pay the fee to view her posts.

What is OnlyFans?

Cardi B is one of the top three earners on OnlyFans.

OnlyFans is a subscription content service based in London - with an app that reportedly has over 30million users.

Content creators charge monthly fees for access to pictures, videos, and more.

Its roster includes over 18,000 performers, according to OnlyFans.

"Whether you’re uploading tutorials, tips, behind-the-scenes footage or just endless selfies, a lot of your followers would be willing to pay for them," the company states.

For every subscription that's sold to a viewer, performers get 80 percent of the cash while OnlyFans gets the rest.

The platform has users ranging from singers, porn stars, amateurs, athletes, actors, and social media personalities.

The company was reportedly going to ban explicit content as of October 2021 but reversed its decision after public outcry.

What is Cardi B’s net worth?

Thanks to her career in the entertainment industry, the artist has become a multi-millionaire.

As of 2021, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Cardi B is worth an estimated $40million.

This number comes from not only her music but also her OnlyFans career.

Cardi started her career out as a stripper but over the years, had gained popularity from Vine and Instagram before signing to Atlantic Records in February of 2017.

Source: The Sun