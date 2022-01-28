How Much Older Was Michael Jackson Than Janet Jackson?

Several years after his death, Michael Jackson still remains one of the biggest names in music. The late King of Pop‘s sister, Janet Jackson, is a superstar in the industry as well.

Many fans are aware that Janet is the youngest of the 10 Jackson children but a common question is just how much younger she is than Michael. Here’s the answer to how many years apart they were born, as well as a few other things you may not know about the pop icons.

The age difference between Michael and Janet Jackson

Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson pose for a photo at their Hollywood Hills home in 1972

The Sun noted that Joseph and Katherine Jackson are the parents of Maureen “Rebbie” Jackson, Sigmund “Jackie” Jackson, Toriano “Tito” Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, La Toya Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Brandon Jackson (died shortly after birth), Michael Jackson, Steven Randall “Randy” Jackson, and Janet Jackson.

Michael was born on Aug. 29, 1958. His musical career began at the age of 5 when his father had him join his older brothers in the family’s band in which Michael became the lead vocalist. When their other brother, Marlon, joined the group performed as the Jackson 5.

They developed a following and eventually caught the attention of Motown founder Berry Gordy, who signed them to his label in the late ’60s. Some of their hits include “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” and “I’ll Be There.”

Janet was born on May 16, 1966. Making her seven years younger than Michael.

Janet not only recorded music like her big brothers but she also began acting at an early age, appearing in the TV shows Good Times, Diff’rent Strokes, and Fame.

Under Michael’s guidance, she released her debut album, Janet Jackson, in 1982. The album included the notable singles “Young Love” and “Give Your Love to Me.” Her follow-up album titled Dream Street featured contributions from her brothers. In 1986, Janet saw massive success with her third album Control. It sold eight million copies worldwide and featured the hit tracks “When I Think of You” and “What Have You Done For Me Lately.” The singer recorded a multude of other hits over the years such as “Nasty,” “Love Will Never Do (Without You),” “That’s the Way Love Goes,” “Together Again,” “Miss You Much, “If,” and “All for You.”

Michael and Janet made the most expensive music video of all time

Michael was known for putting out amazing music videos and that had fans hoping for a Michael and Janet video collab. In 1995, that became a reality. The pair teamed up for “Scream” which is still the most expensive video ever made. At the time it cost $7 million to make. That price would be over $12 million today.

“The reason that video cost such an obscene amount of money was that the record label came to me too late with a hard release date,” director Mark Romanek explained to SlashFilm. “They gave me something like five weeks from the day they came to me to this hard premiere date … So we had to build all huge sets and do all these huge effects … It takes two weeks minimum to figure, write it down, prep it and budget it. Then it took 10 days to shoot it. That left us two and a half weeks to edit it and do the visual effects. So they, not me, had to throw money at it to get it done. And two million dollars of that was Michael and Janet’s perks and security and campers and trailers and assistants … So two million of that didn’t even go on the screen.”

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009 from acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his Los Angeles home. He was 50 years old.

Source: Showbiz Cheat Sheet