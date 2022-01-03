Here Are the Lyrics to Cardi B’s ‘Up’
Cardi B likes the views from “Up” high on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after her latest single debuted at No. 2 this week (chart dated Feb. 20).
The rapper explained the backstory of the song’s hook — “When it’s up then it’s stuck” — to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and how her husband Offset often says the Southern slang. “So, have you ever taken a poop, right?” Cardi said during the interview. “And it don’t come out? It’s just up and it’s stuck.”
Up, up, up (ayy) up, up
(This is fire) look
Once upon a time man, I heard that I was ugly
Came from a bi—, who ni—a wanna f— on me
I said my face bomb, a– tight
Racks stack up Shaq height
Jewelry on me, flashlight
I been lit since last night
Hit him with that good good
Make a n—a act right
Broke boys don’t deserve no p—y
(I know that’s right)
Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga
Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bi—es f—ed
It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga
Man, Birkin bag Bardi back and all you bi—es f—ed
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck huh
Up then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck huh
I could make the party hot
I could make your body rock
Bi—es say they f—ing with me
Chances are they probably not
If I had a di– you probably lick it like a lollipop
Hoes speaking Capanese hit ’em with karate chop
I’m forever popping sh–
Pulling up and dropping sh–
Gotta argue with him, ’cause a n—a love a toxic bi—
N—as out here playing gotta make him understand
If ain’t no ring on my finger you ain’t going on my ‘Gram
I said my face bomb, a– tight
Racks stack up Shaq height
Jewelry on me, flashlight
I been lit since last night
Hit him with that good good
Make a n—a act right
Broke boys don’t deserve no p—y
(I know that’s right)
Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga
Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bi—es f—ed
It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga
Man, Birkin bag Bardi back and all you bi—es f—ed
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh
Up then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh
Bi—es ain’t f—ing with me now and I can see why
Dirty a–, dusty a– bi—, you got pink eye
Bi—es want smoke until I bring it to they doorstep
Tell that bi— “That bad breath smell like horse sex”
Put it on him now, he will never be the same
Tatted on my a– cause I really like the pain
He nutted on my butt, I said “I’m glad that you came”
If that ni—a had a twin, I would let ’em run a train
Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga
Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bi—es f—ed
It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga
Man, Birkin bag Bardi back and all you bi—es f—ed
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh
Up then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh
Gotta play it safe, huh, no face no case
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Source: Billboard
