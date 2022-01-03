Here Are the Lyrics to Cardi B’s ‘Up’

Cardi B likes the views from “Up” high on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after her latest single debuted at No. 2 this week (chart dated Feb. 20).

The rapper explained the backstory of the song’s hook — “When it’s up then it’s stuck” — to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and how her husband Offset often says the Southern slang. “So, have you ever taken a poop, right?” Cardi said during the interview. “And it don’t come out? It’s just up and it’s stuck.”

Check out the lyrics and music video below.

Up, up, up (ayy) up, up

(This is fire) look

Once upon a time man, I heard that I was ugly

Came from a bi—, who ni—a wanna f— on me

I said my face bomb, a– tight

Racks stack up Shaq height

Jewelry on me, flashlight

I been lit since last night

Hit him with that good good

Make a n—a act right

Broke boys don’t deserve no p—y

(I know that’s right)

Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bi—es f—ed

It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Birkin bag Bardi back and all you bi—es f—ed

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck huh

Up then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck huh

I could make the party hot

I could make your body rock

Bi—es say they f—ing with me

Chances are they probably not

If I had a di– you probably lick it like a lollipop

Hoes speaking Capanese hit ’em with karate chop

I’m forever popping sh–

Pulling up and dropping sh–

Gotta argue with him, ’cause a n—a love a toxic bi—

N—as out here playing gotta make him understand

If ain’t no ring on my finger you ain’t going on my ‘Gram

I said my face bomb, a– tight

Racks stack up Shaq height

Jewelry on me, flashlight

I been lit since last night

Hit him with that good good

Make a n—a act right

Broke boys don’t deserve no p—y

(I know that’s right)

Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bi—es f—ed

It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Birkin bag Bardi back and all you bi—es f—ed

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh

Up then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh

Bi—es ain’t f—ing with me now and I can see why

Dirty a–, dusty a– bi—, you got pink eye

Bi—es want smoke until I bring it to they doorstep

Tell that bi— “That bad breath smell like horse sex”

Put it on him now, he will never be the same

Tatted on my a– cause I really like the pain

He nutted on my butt, I said “I’m glad that you came”

If that ni—a had a twin, I would let ’em run a train

Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bi—es f—ed

It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Birkin bag Bardi back and all you bi—es f—ed

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh

Up then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh

Gotta play it safe, huh, no face no case

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Source: Billboard