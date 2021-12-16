‘Hawkeye’: When Does the Disney+ Show’s Finale Drop? Episode 6 Release Date and Time

It feels like the holiday season just started, but Marvel’s Hawkeye is already approaching its finale. The Disney+ show forced Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) to reckon with his time as Ronin in Avengers: Endgame. It also set the stage for Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to join the Avengers. There’s still plenty to resolve heading into Hawkeye Episode 6. What is the release date and time for the big conclusion?

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 5 set high stakes for the show’s finale

Will Clint make it home in time for the holidays? Episode five of Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye starts streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Hf1zKzS4Z5 — Hawkeye (@hawkeyeofficial) December 14, 2021

Hawkeye has received praise episode after episode, but it’s safe to say the show’s fifth installment got fans the most excited. Not only did viewers get to see Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Kate Bishop bonding — signaling a fan-favorite friendship to come — but they got confirmation that Vincent D’Onofrio is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kingpin.

That leaves plenty to address in Hawkeye Episode 6. Kate’s revelation that her mother is working with Kingpin is sure to serve as a focal point of the coming finale. But it’s not just Kate who will need to reckon with betrayal.

Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) discovers in episode 5 that her boss orchestrated her father’s death — and that Kazi (Fra Fee) knew it was coming down the pike. With an Echo series in the works at Marvel Studios, this subplot may not be fully resolved when the credits roll on Hawkeye‘s finale. Still, we’ll probably see Maya again before it’s through.

Yelena and Clint will also need to work out their issues. With any luck, they’ll do so in a way that honors Natasha’s (Scarlett Johansson) memory.

Hawkeye has a lot to cover in a single 40-minute installment. When can fans expect it?

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 6 release date and time

With so much to look forward to in Hawkeye Episode 6, fans are eager to get to the finale — even if it means the end of Marvel content for 2021.

And Hawkeye‘s next episode arrives just ahead of Christmas. That’s an ideal date to determine whether or not Clint himself makes it home for the holidays.

Sticking with its Wednesday release block, Hawkeye Episode 6 arrives on Dec. 22. Like most new Disney+ content, it will drop on the platform around 12:01 a.m. PST, or 3:01 a.m. EST.

What to expect from the Disney+ show’s finale

After the show’s finale on Dec. 22, Hawkeye fans should have a better idea of both Clint and Kate’s futures in the MCU. It seems obvious that Kate will take up the Hawkeye mantle — or in this case, bow and arrow — but where does that leave Clint?

Of all the Avengers, Clint seems the most poised to continue operating within the MCU. Could his subplot with his wife allude to them working with S.H.I.E.L.D. again? Or will he actually embrace retirement?

His fate is likely to be determined in Hawkeye Episode 6, which could also lead into other projects. Echo and Secret Invasion are both in the works, and they may tie into what’s happening in Clint’s Disney+ series.

Yelena’s next move also remains up in the air. What will she do following her mission to kill Clint? These are all questions that need to be answered in the next installment, along with one other: will Hawkeye get a season 2?

Fans will have to watch the finale for concrete answers. In the meantime, the first five episodes of the Disney+ series are currently streaming on the platform.

Source: Showbiz Cheat Sheet