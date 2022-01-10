Grammys: Cardi B Makes History With Best Rap Album Win

Cardi B became the first solo female artist to win best rap album at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

The “Money” singer and performer, who was nominated for five 2019 awards, won her first Grammy for Invasion of Privacy, beating out fellow nominees Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T and Travis Scott. Mac Miller, who passed away in September, was also nominated for Swimming.

“My nerves are so bad! Maybe I need to start smoking weed,” an emotional Cardi B joked when she took the stage, clutching husband Offset’s hand. The overwhelmed singer fought back tears as she went through her list of thanks, pausing when she arrived at her six-month-old daughter, Kulture.

“I’m not just saying thank you because she’s my daughter,” she explained. “When I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete. We were like, ‘We have to get this album done so I can shoot these videos while I’m still not showing.’ And it was very long nights.”

Cardi B teared up when thanking all the artists who collaborated with her on her debut studio album, offering a heartfelt thanks to her husband for pushing her to finish. The pair welcomed their first child together in July 2018. Privacy, which released April 6, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Earlier in the night, the “Bodak Yellow” star performed “Money.” On the red carpet, she wore a Thierry Mugler vintage dress with a nude sequined top, shell-like black skirt, pink satin gloves, 28-karat diamond earrings and strings of pearls.

Cardi B was also nominated for best record, best pop duo/group performance, best rap performance and producer of the year.

The 2019 Grammy Awards were hosted by Alicia Keys. The ceremony broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS. Head here for the list of winners.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter