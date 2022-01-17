Genius Hulu hack saves you money in seconds – have you done it yet?

IF YOU are a subscriber of both Hulu and Disney+, then this genius hack will help save you money.

Many people out there pay for both Hulu and Disney+ without realizing that there's a way to have both platforms and save money.

That's right, Hulu actually offers a super-saver bundle option that many people are unaware of.

The bundle includes Disney+ and ESPN -- a package that is ideal for both kid-friendly and sport-loving families.

How much does the bundle cost

The package will set you back $12.99 a month.

However, that price actually saves you about 25% per platform when you consider the costs of paying for each app individually (about $7.99 each per month).

There is one small drawback to the bundle option, though: Hulu comes with ads.

Still, if this significantly bothers you, you can upgrade to the ad-free version, which only costs $5 more per month.

How to upgrade

You can add Disney Plus to your Hulu subscription.

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber, you can upgrade to the Disney+ bundle n your Hulu account settings.

Simply go to Account > Manage Plan > and Add On to plan.

Existing subscriptions won't be affected by upgrades.

If you don't have a Hulu subscription, you can purchase one by going to Hulu's website.

Once there, simply click 'get the Disney Bundle' and follow the subsequent instructions.

Source: The Sun