Eminem Has Some Shocking Lyrics About Jennifer Lopez

Eminem has rapped about everyone from his family to pop stars to actors to other rappers. One celebrity’s name he has dropped on more than one occasion is Jennifer Lopez.

Some may have forgotten those shocking lyrics Marshall Mathers spit about Jenny from the Block. Well here’s a reminder of what he said and where things stand between the rapper and J.Lo today.

When Eminem first mentioned Lopez

Eminem reaches out to hug Jennifer Lopez as he accepts VMA.

The first time fans heard Eminem mention Lopez was in 2000 when she was dating Sean “Diddy” Combs (known then as Puffy or Puff Daddy) in the track “I’m Back” off his album The Marshall Mathers LP.

Slim Shady didn’t diss J.Lo but made crude comments when he rapped: “Cause if I ever stuck it to any singer in showbiz it’d be Jennifer Lopez, and Puffy you know this/I’m sorry Puff, but I don’t give a f*** if this chick was my own mother/I still f*** her with no rubber.” (Full lyrics can be found here).

The “My Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer’s beau at the time wasn’t mad about what Em said. Diddy did take issue with an accusation the “Stan” hitmaker made years later about arranging the hit on Tupac but that had nothing to do with the lines in “I’m Back.” As for Lopez, she never publicly said anything about lyrics either and was all smiles when she presented an MTV Video Music Award to Eminem in 2009.

Eminem rapped about ‘nailing’ J.Lo in another track

Eminem, Dr. Dre, LL Cool J, and Jennifer Lopez pose backstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Four years after hugging Lopez onstage at Radio City Music Hall, Eminem name-checked her again in another song.

The “Lose Yourself” artist was featured on Tony Touch‘s song “Symphony in H” and dropped the lines: “Don’t ask me wassup with the hoes, I’m still working the kinks out/ Love stinks, that explains all this anger that’s spilling out, and I ain’t chilling out/ Got an Oscar, but I’m still a grouch/ I use as a doorstop and a prop for the broken leg for the couch.”

Toward the end of his verse EM says: “Hell yeah I nailed J. Lo — to the railroad.”

Where things stand with them today

If you’re wondering where things stand today, there’s no bad blood between them.

Lopez never got bent out of shape over Eminem’s lyrics as she knew not to take them seriously. And proving that all is well, the two posed in a picture together backstage when they were surprise guests at LL Cool J’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2021.

Source: Showbiz Cheat Sheet