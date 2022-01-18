Ellen DeGeneres Is Saying Goodbye to Another Show in 2022

Ellen's Game of Games is putting the "Go" in "Know or Go."

On Jan. 18, it was revealed that Ellen's Game of Games would not be renewed for a fifth season, according to Deadline. The game show, which premiered in 2017 on NBC, concluded its fourth—and final—season in May 2021. In the unscripted series, Ellen DeGeneres, with the help of announcer and sidekick, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, led contestants through a series of games—based on The Ellen DeGeneres Show—as they competed for a chance to win a cash prize of $100,000.

This news follows the announcement in May that The Ellen DeGeneres Show is ending after its 19th season, following controversy regarding workplace toxicity in 2020. Back in July 2020, one current (at the time of publication) and 10 former employees came forward to discuss the workplace atmosphere of the daytime talk show in a Buzzfeed News article.

"People focus on rumors about how Ellen is mean and everything like that, but that's not the problem," one former employee claimed in the article. "The issue is these three executive producers running the show who are in charge of all these people [and] who make the culture and are putting out this feeling of bullying and being mean."

But in an interview with Today's Savannah Guthrie in May 2021, Ellen explained that the controversy was not why The Ellen DeGeneres Show is ending.

"If it was why I was quitting, I would have not come back this year," she said. "I really did think about not coming back. Because it did...you know, I mean, it was devastating. I am a kind person. I am a person who likes to make people happy."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is currently in its 19th and final season and there isn't a confirmed date for the last episode.

Source: E! News