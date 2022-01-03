Donald Trump: Former US president receives subpoena

The disclosure was made public via a court filing

New York's attorney general issued subpoenas to former US President Donald Trump and his two eldest children on Monday.

Attorney General Letitia James' office said in the filing that it is seeking testimony and documents from Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump "in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled'' by the former president and his company, the Trump Organization.

Questions over value of assets

The subpoenas come amid an ongoing criminal investigation into the organization and its executives and whether they manipulated the value of some of its assets.

James has spent over two years looking into whether the Trump Organization deceived banks or tax officials regarding the value of the group's assets, increasing them to gain favorable loan terms or diminishing them to enjoy tax benefits.

The attorney general's efforts to get testimony from Trump was reported in December, but the court filing Monday was the first public acknowledgement that investigators were also seeking information from his two eldest children.

The family are expected to try and quash the subpoenas, sparking a probable legal battle similar to the one that occurred last year after James' office subpoenaed another Trump son.

Trump instigated legal proceedings against James on December 20, seeking to end the investigation after she called for him to sit for a deposition on January 7.

Source: Deutsche Welle