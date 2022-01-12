‘Dexter New Blood’: What Michael C. Hall Really Thinks of the Finale

Dexter: New Blood wrapped up on Sunday, Jan. 9, after a 10-episode run. The creators had promised a major ending and were hoping to redeem themselves following criticism over how the original Dexter left the character in 2013.

But the episode left many viewers bewildered, stunned, even disappointed, with some deeming it sloppy and rushed. Now, Michael C. Hall is speaking out about the finale and his true thoughts on what happened to Dexter.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Dexter: New Blood Episode 10, “Sins of the Father.”]

What people are saying about the finale of ‘Dexter: New Blood’

This season of Dexter: New Blood chronicled Dexter’s life after faking his death and going into hiding eight years ago. He’d started over in Upstate New York as Jim Lindsay, but his life was upended by the return of Harrison Morgan, the son he gave up in the Dexter series finale. In the end, Harrison shot and killed him in the Dexter: New Blood finale after discovering his father’s murderous past.

While the show got off to a strong start — smashing viewership records and becoming Showtime’s most-watched series ever — the last episode was met with a massive amount of criticism from fans who felt it was misguided and failed to deliver on the buildup of previous episodes. Hall, however, has a different take.

Michael C. Hall’s reaction to the ‘Dexter: New Blood’ finale

The actor, who plays the beloved antihero, said he supports the Dexter: New Blood ending despite the backlash.

“The way the season concludes is one that resonates with me,” he told The Los Angeles Times. “It feels justifiable. As upsetting as it may be, I hope audiences will appreciate the resonance of Dexter dying this way at the hands of his son.”

He continued: “People moaned about an ending that was admittedly open-ended and without any sense of closure. I guess you have to be careful what you wish for,” he added, smiling.

The possibility of a ‘Dexter: New Blood’ spinoff

Although the ending effectively puts an end to Dexter’s story, there’s certainly room to continue following Harrison. Showrunner Clyde Phillips has thrown his support behind a Harrison spinoff but notes that it’s ultimately Showtime that has the final say.

“This show is a huge asset,” he told Deadline when asked about a possible Dexter: New Blood Season 2. “When people start bingeing this after the finale, I’m confident the numbers will continue to go up. It’s up to Showtime to make the call to me if they want more. If they ask me if I’d like to make a continuation of this, I would say yes. I have a lot of things going on but I would drop everything for this and say yes in one second.”

Dexter and its revival are available to stream now on Showtime.

Source: Showbiz Cheat Sheet