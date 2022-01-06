Cardi B shared a zero makeup, zero filter selfie

Cardi B is one of our favourite celebrities on social media, purely for the fact that she always keeps it real.

Who else would tell Lizzo 9am was too early for a Facetime?

We know that Cardi loves to mix up her look and her latest style appears to be heavily inspired by our favourite '00s film: Clueless.

Platinum yellow blonde, middle part and some serious choppy layers, you can't tell us she wasn't going for Cher Horowitz with this look.

While we're used to seeing Cardi dressed up one minute and sharing her favourite chocolate cake the next, it's still so refreshing to see a celebrity share the more personal parts of their life.

Including posting pictures with zero makeup and more importantly, zero filters.

While getting her nails done with Deja aka @nailygodmother_, Cardi shared a makeup free, filter free video to her Instagram stories.

There is no denying that Cardi is a natural beauty and as much as we love some full on glam, it's just so nice to know that just like us she skips the makeup for her nail appointments.

Although we were pleased to see that she hasn't switched up her blonde look just yet.

Oh, and if you wanted to see her nails, brace yourself because this is not a look for you natural nail girls, or anyone who is a contact lens wearer.

Deja created a set of uber long, white, tapered square nails, embellished with some seriously impressive crystals.

A natural beauty with nails to kill. We love to see it.

Source: Cosmopolitan