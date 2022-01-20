Cardi B responds to plagiarism claims in heated Twitter exchange

Cardi B has vehemently denied accusations that she plagiarised lyrics for her verses on Offset’s ‘Clout’ and Blueface’s ‘Thotiana (Remix)’ during a heated Twitter exchange.

Rapper Dela Wesst accused Cardi of “stealing” her lyrics yesterday (June 30) while recording a video in response to a since-deleted tweet from Cardi which apparently said, in part, “I never wanted to give this girl attention…I don’t like it’s when people try that shit with a pic of my kid.”

@iamcardib BE BOUT IT, BABY.



You mean to tell me you just CONFIRMED you are 100% aware of the stealing of my lyrics, BUT THEN GON STILL FIND A WAY TO EVADE THE SUBJECT?!



KNOT today, Satan. #DelaWesst #TheOGCopy pic.twitter.com/GzltPldgS8 — Dela Wesst (@delawesst) June 30, 2020

The clip, which you can see below, also sees Wesst accuse Cardi of avoiding the subject of plagiarism.

Cardi responded on Twitter soon after, saying that Wesst has “been trying me for [a] hot minute”.

First of all you weird ass bitch u been trying me for hot minute .You really cross the line when u stalkin my fans page and put this shit on a pic of me & my kid .SO YES THATS I’m bringing my kid https://t.co/hsosqK3HC1 pic.twitter.com/2HamR9tJwr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 30, 2020

“You really cross the line when u stalkin [sic] my fans page and put this shit on a pic of me & my kid. SO YES THATS I’m bringing my kid.”

Defending her work on ‘Clout’, which featured on Offset’s ‘Father of 4’ album back in February 2019, Cardi shared a video of her finished vocals in a computer file which appear to prove that she recorded her verse in January of that year.

“You show me you did your ‘Clout’ song in January bitch you might have a chance,” she told Wesst. “I rhyme clout with Oscar the grouch bitch is not farfech [sic] it RHYMES!”

Second of all you dumb bitch you ranting for day cause you claim I stole lyrics from you on clout .I WROTE THIS SONG IN JANUARRYYY ! You show me you did your clout song in January bitch you might have a chance.I rhyme clout with Oscar the grouch bitch is not farfech it RHYMES! https://t.co/gi41fg7NjI pic.twitter.com/SV8W0XC84Y — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 30, 2020

Addressing her ‘Thotiana (Remix)’ lyrics (which also came out in February 2019), Cardi said that Wesst put her freestyle out “one day after WACK ANNOUNCE I’m on the remix of a song I been record it that I WROTE and RECORD IT in front of blue face & Wack”.

Cardi added: “Sooooo stop WITH YOUR SHIT. Never Hurd [sic] about you b4 you started using my name for tic too. Stop chasing clout and chase a bag and a dentist like I DID SIS!”

Then you claim I stole thotiana from you when you put your freestyle one day after WACK ANNOUNCE I’m on the remix of a song I been record it that I WROTE and RECORD IT infront of blue face & Wack https://t.co/oRnz3wXBkF pic.twitter.com/5k0UGT3R7Q — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 30, 2020

In response to Cardi’s defence of her lyrics, Wesst countered by saying: “Starting a record in January does not mean you finished that record in January. I clearly wrote this the day before you debuted it the internet.

“I didn’t hear the section of the song THAT EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT. I am also not hearing by any ‘CLOUTS’ in the verse.”

jUsT cAUsE yOu sTArTED the song iN jAnUARy don’t mean you finished it THEN WTF IS THIS THEN BITCH ! Sit down you weirdo clown .Talkin about you coulda dm me BITCH did you dm b4 you did like ten videos of me poppin shit? Or them 30 tweets about me talkin shit? https://t.co/GlnbIHLMNQ pic.twitter.com/6jnyr7NRev — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 30, 2020

Cardi replied by ridiculing Wesst’s claims and attaching another video of the files of the finished ‘Clout’ verse, writing: “jUsT cAUsE yOu sTArTED the song iN jAnUARy don’t mean you finished it THEN WTF IS THIS THEN BITCH!”

You posted your lyrics on the other post it said February 6 my lyrics are from January 9th ..Goodbye sweety your DISTURB.Clout chase from somebody else.CLOWN now go do a video about THAT! https://t.co/o4WZreMZgs pic.twitter.com/pnCBCYyEWs — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 30, 2020

“You clearly were LISTENING TO RESPOND & not LISTENING TO COMPREHEND,” Wesst said in reply. “The lyrics from CLOUT are almost IDENTICAL to my lyrics in Thotiana. So, you genuinely proved nothing to me.”

Cardi responded: “You posted your lyrics on the other post it said February 6, my lyrics are from January 9th. Goodbye sweety your DISTURB. Clout chase from somebody else. CLOWN now go do a video about THAT!”

In her concluding tweet, Cardi wrote: “That was fun! …I’m getting off the internet for a couple days see ya when I see yaaa.”

Source: NME