Cardi B might tattoo her baby's name on her face

Cardi B and Offset have yet to confirm the name of their son, born in September. The way she’s talking or tweeting – though, it may be one of the most…provocative baby name reveals. She might tattoo the name on her face. I mean, sure. It’s not like she’ll ever regret it, it’s not like your baby’s name is the same as your lover’s name. (Dlisted)

Prince Andrew apparently had a shooting party last Friday. It’s a hard life when you’re being sued for rape and just got your titles and your HRH stripped. But he really is upset and feels like sh-t for letting down his mother, OK? (Cele|bitchy)

The Prada menswear show featured Kyle McLachlan, Jeff Goldblum, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Also the most amazing jumpsuits that I hope I can find in my size because I think I want the purple one. (Go Fug Yourself)

I really, really love this story about Jimi Hendrix and I love even more that it’s all a set-up to Josephine Alexandra playing the sh-t out of the guitar. It’s “Welcome to the Jungle” and she is incredible! (Pajiba)

This is the kind of long-read that Vanity Fair does best. It’s porn and true crime. The Pornhub Palace was burned down. Who did it? And why? I don’t have the answers but I’m looking at the track bar on the side of my screen and it’s long and I can’t wait to find out. (Vanity Fair)

Source: Lainey Gossip