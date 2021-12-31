Cardi B and Reebok launch NYC-inspired collection

Cardi B and Reebok just launched a collection, including jackets, pants, leggings and shoes.

The ‘Let Me Be … in My World Nighttime,’ collection is fashioned to tap into the NYC nightlife ambiance by relying on playful materials and bright colours in everything from crop tops and tights to cargo pants.

And if there is a message behind the ode to the rapper’s hometown, it’s that the hustle pays off.

“This collection takes inspiration from the iconic New York City skyline and represents Cardi’s years hustling and working towards the level of success and fame she has today, with glimmers of gold, champagne, silver, blue and black seen throughout,” Reebok states in a release.

“Cardi’s personality is infused into every inch of the collection, which is designed to offer both out on the town and late-night lounge wear with all figures in mind.”

The collection also delivers the latest iteration of the Cardi Classic Leather Sneaker which is available exclusively as of today at Reebok.ca .

She likes it like that. So do we. This collection looks fun and the prices are not ridiculously steep. Here’s some of our favourites.

Cardi B Corset Hoodie $100

Cardi B Robe $110

Cardi B Leggings $85

Source: Leader Post