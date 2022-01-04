Cardi B Reveals How Much Some of Her Music Videos Cost to Make, Says “WAP” Totaled $1M

Fans might have thought the days for gaudy video budgets died with the advancements of technology. But for a megastar like Cardi B, nothing is unobtainable.

On early Wednesday morning, Cardi B took to Twitter and revealed that her groundbreaking "WAP" video with Megan Thee Stallion cost her a ticket to make.

Naaaa honey ....Money cost 400K ,Please me Cost 900K ,Wap Cost a M ! https://t.co/7M2hFezoe9 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

"Naaaa honey ....Money cost 400K ,Please me Cost 900K , Wap Cost ($1,000,000)," Cardi responded to a fan.

While this may seem like a lot of money, the investment proved to be fruitful. The content of "WAP" was only matched by the single's groundbreaking video. The visual featured cameos from Kylie Jenner, Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and more, helping boost the song to its chart-topping performance. "WAP" also broke the record for the biggest 24-hour debut for an all-female collaboration on YouTube as well as setting the record for the site's biggest United States debut.

Cardi shared this budget as part of a string of tweets that disclosed how much her visuals cost. Like her burst into superstardom, these tweets began with "Bodak Yellow."

Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars .I was in Dubai and I said ....I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here ...BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest . — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

"Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars," Bardi tweeted. "I was in Dubai and I said ....I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here ...BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest ."

I think like 15K .Offset had a 40K wardrobe fee for videos so I had to pay it out my pocket cause I didn’t wanna look like a small artist with a tiny ass music video budget .....I told him like a year later �������� https://t.co/sEnPPkMkm1 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

She then went on to give details on how other fan-favorite music videos were created, including how Offset accidentally made her go over budget.

Ugh it was very ��.We shot the video at a casino in a Holiday Inn in Jersey and I was embarrassed cause it look so low budget and Set was about to pull up and I barely knew him so I was so shy and when he kissed me on camera my heart sinked��Every1 was like �������� https://t.co/mHsVghmT2m — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

"I think like 15K," Cardi said when asked about their 2017 collaboration, "Lick." "Offset had a 40K wardrobe fee for videos so I had to pay it out my pocket cause I didn’t wanna look like a small artist with a tiny ass music video budget .....I told him like a year later."

"We shot the video at a casino in a Holiday Inn in Jersey and I was embarrassed cause it look so low budget," she continued when talking about her collaboration with then-crush Offset. "Set was about to pull up and I barely knew him so I was so shy and when he kissed me on camera my heart sinked."

