Cardi B Responds to Conservative Critics Who Say “Twerk” Doesn’t Empower Women

Cardi B bombs on conservative critics of her latest music video.

Last week, Cardi and City Girls' Yung Miami took the internet by storm when they dropped the visual for the City Girls' hit single "Twerk." In the video, Cardi B and Yung Miami dance to the track in full animal print body paint, clearly enjoying the moment with other beautiful women.

While many applauded the video for its organic and fun feel, conservative pundit Stephanie Hamill took to Twitter to question its place in the #MeToo era.

In the Era of #meToo how exactly does this empower women?

Leftists, @iamcardib , feel free to chime in.

THX .. pic.twitter.com/59fyDxrYAz — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) January 21, 2019

In addition to missing the song's very blatant theme, Hamill must have not been aware of how Bardi gained her stardom as Hamill tried to tempt Cardi into social media sparring.

It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks �� https://t.co/8UBQQzO6jK — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

Of course, Cardi caught this lob, taking the opportunity to explain how sexual liberation and agency are not in opposition to safety and consent.

All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days.Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is fuckin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

Hamill's attempt isn't the first time in the conservative realm that someone tried to attack the rapper, which Cardi acknowledges as a side effect of her harsh criticism of President Trump.

Yet, not many play the social media game as well as Cardi, because of this she has made it clear that she will not stop speaking her mind.

