Cardi B Net Worth: Rapper’s Fortune Analyzed as She Gifts Offset $2 Million For His Birthday

Recently on Tuesday, December 21, rapper Cardi B celebrated her husband’s 30th birthday. Cardi B, also known as Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, took to her social media to share Offset’s pre-birthday bash snippets.

In her Instagram story, the 29-year-old hitmaker shared a video of her presenting a massive cheque of $2 million to her husband as a gift.

Cardi B posted the clip with the caption “Happy birthday!!!” along with “He literally got it all.” In another clip she shared, Cardi B addresses Offset about her gift.

What Is Cardi B’s Net Worth?

According to numerous sources, the Grammy-winning rapper is worth an estimated $40 million as of 2021 and is most likely set to rise rapidly during the next couple of years.

A couple of years ago, she wasn’t even worth 7 figures.

Cardi B Music Career

Cardi B’s music career started in late 2015 at 23 years old. She released her first mixtape in 2016, and in November of the same year, she was featured on the front cover of Vibe Magazine’s ‘Diva’ issue.

In 2017, she released her second mixtape, and only a month later, she signed to Atlantic Records. Cardi has become a social media personality after many of her videos went viral on Instagram, and her music career has taken off in the past year.

Since starting her career over three years ago, Cardi B has worked with artists like Selena Gomez, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Bruno Mars, and many more.

Cardi B’s Career Highlights

Here are some of the best highlights from Cardi B’s career:

Joined the TV show ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York (2015)

Music Video Debut (2015)

Released first mixtape (2016)

Featured on Vibe Magazine’s ‘Diva’ Cover (2016)

Signed to Atlantic Records (2017)

Nominated for ‘Best New Artist’ (2017)

#1 on Hot 100 Chart (Bodak Yellow, 2017)

How Does Cardi B Spend Her Money?

Cardi B relishes giving away gifts, especially to her husband. When she performed in 2019, she purchased gifts for less fortunate kids, and the rapper spent around $5,000 on children’s toys.

On Offset’s birthday, she gave him a unique birthday gift. She gave him $500,000 that was stacked inside a fridge.

It appears like Cardi B had a lot of money to splurge this past December. Cardi B and Offset bought a whopping $5.8 million mansion in Atlanta.

Her fan knows that Cardi B likes to spoil her man with birthday gifts. On his 26th birthday, she purchased him a Rolls Royce Wraith worth $320,500 and a gold Wraith watch to match it.

In an Instagram video, she explained she had to spend between $250,000 and $300,000 to look as good as she does.

Fans of Cardi B spotted her at the 2018 Coachella in 110 carats of diamond Lola Bunny Chain priced at $400,000.

Cardi B’s Business Ventures And Endorsements

Cardi B’s first endorsement contract was her 2016 campaign with the New York lingerie chain Romantic Depot. Her ads for the brand appeared on radio and cable TV.

Other partnerships she’s had include Gypsy Sport, MAC Cosmetics, Reebok, and Pepsi. In November 2018, she released a clothing collection with the fast fashion clothing brand Fashion Nova.

Real Estate

In December 2019, the couple purchased a mansion in Buckhead, a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, listed at $5.79 million.

They paid $5.5 million for the mansion, and in 2017 the house was listed for $10 million. Here’s a video tour of the property:

Personal Life

In early 2017, Cardi B began publicly dating rapper Offset, from the hip hop group Migos.

In October that same year, the couple became publicly engaged after Offset proposed during the Power 99 Powerhouse concert. However, TMZ revealed in 2018 that their marriage license indicates the couple married secretly in September 2017.

Cardi B later confirmed this revelation on social media. She gave birth to their daughter in July 2018.

Divorce

On September 15, 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset. In the divorce filing, Cardi requested primary physical custody of their daughter Kulture, child support, and an equitable division of assets because there was no prenup. They were already separated at the time of the filing.

But the relationship seemed to have melted a month later when the couple was pictured cozying up at Cardi’s birthday celebrations.

In a subsequent Instagram live, she told fans she was “crazy” and that the relationship was turbulent but added that he was her “best friend“.

Cardi B Net Worth History

Cardi B was first added to Celebrity Net Worth on January 12, 2016 with a net worth of $400 thousand.

Her net worth was updated to $1.5 million on February 9, 2017, to $4 million on September 25, 2017.

In August 2018, her net worth was updated to $8 million. In May 2019, her net worth was updated to $12 million.

After earning $28 million (before taxes) between October 2018 and October 2019, her net worth was updated to $22 million.

Source: Vizaca