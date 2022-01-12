Cardi B Explains Why She Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret: ‘People Be So Thirsty to Scrutinize’

After months of speculation, Cardi B announced her pregnancy during her performance on Saturday Night Live this past weekend.

Clad in a white dress, the “Bodak Yellow” MC flaunted her baby bump on Saturday (April 7) while rapping her latest single “Be Careful.” Though she received a heap of praise and congrats from her fans and peers, she was also slammed with criticism by her detractors. The foul chatter landed on Cardi’s radar, and caused her to lash back via Instagram story.

I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me !think imma lose with my little baby counting on me ? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 8, 2018

“This is why I did not wanted to say nothing,” she wrote in the since-deleted story. “People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that it suppose to be a blessing.” Later, on Twitter, Cardi B vocalized her willingness to work harder than ever before now that she has a child in the picture. “I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me !think imma lose with my little baby counting on me?,” she tweeted.

Last Friday (April 6), prior to Cardi’s debut on SNL, talk show host Wendy Williams hinted at her possible performance idea saying, “a little birdie flew in my ear and told me that tomorrow night on Saturday Night Live is when Cardi B is going to announce to you that she is pregnant.”

Cardi hasn’t revealed how far along she is, but her fiance, Offset, was quick to share his excitement over her pregnancy soon after her SNL performance. “Thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed,” the Migos rapper wrote on Instagram, adding on Twitter, “Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together.”

Source: Billboard