Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve.

At 11:05 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a 911 call at 378 Barberry St.

They said the caller reported she had killed her boyfriend with a sword.

Officers found the woman, identified as 32-year-old Brittany Wilson of Cape Girardeau, at the doorway to the home with the sword in the front lawn.

Police say they found her deceased boyfriend, Harrison Stephen Foster, 34, in the bedroom with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

According to officers, Wilson said she and Foster had taken some methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Wilson also told officers that she believed Foster has had several other entities living inside his body for the past several months.

Officers say she claimed that Foster was harvesting body parts from individuals, as well.

Wilson told officers that by stabbing Foster, she was “setting him free” of his entities.

After allegedly stabbing him a total of three times, she called the police.

Wilson was taken into custody and taken to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.

She was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Her bond was set at $2 million cash.

Source: KFVS12