Camila Cabello Quits Social Media After Breakup With Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello announced that she is taking a break from social media shortly after her breakup with Shawn Mendes. Here’s why the singer said she wanted to stay offline and more details of the split.

Camila Cabello announced she is taking a break from social media after breaking up with Shawn Mendes

Singer Camila Cabello is taking a break from social media starting the day after Christmas. On Dec. 26, she posted an Instagram Story telling her 59.5 million followers that she won’t be online for the rest of the year.

“going on a lil social media detox till the new year !!!!” the former member of Fifth Harmony wrote. “just wanna spend a lil less time on my phone this week x love y’all.”

The announcement came about a month after breaking up with her boyfriend of two years, Shawn Mendes. The musical couple shared the news of their separation in a joint statement on social media on Nov. 18.

Camila Cabello was reportedly sad about her breakup with Shawn Mendes on an airplane

Although she hasn’t commented publicly on her split from Mendes, an anonymous source shared a story that makes it seem like the singer is broken-hearted.

Radar Online published an article about a tip sent to the celebrity spotting social media account Deuxmoi. The anonymous source said their fiancé was allegedly on a flight with Cabello from Miami to Los Angeles around the time of her breakup with Mendes.

“My fiancé is on a plane from MIA to LAX and sees Camila Cabello is sitting in business class with another girl, scrolling the movies and asked the friend, ‘What would you watch if you just went through a breakup?’” the source claimed.

Cabello asked if she should watch “happy or sad things,” and her friend vacillated on her response. The source says the singer also said, “I do not want to start sobbing on this plane.”

The singer listed her Los Angeles house for sale shortly before announcing the split

Cabello has been experiencing a lot of changes lately. Just a week before she announced her breakup with Mendes, she put her LA house up for sale. The asking price is $3.95 million.

According to Dirt, the singer paid about $3.4 million for the 3,500-square-foot home in April 2019. The timing of her purchase means that Cabello bought the house just a few months before her relationship with Mendes went public.

Cabello and Mendes had some bad luck while living in her house above Sunset Strip. In March, burglars broke into the property and robbed the couple while they were home.

The robbers broke in through a window but quickly left when they realized Cabello and Mendes were there. They managed to grab the keys to Mendes’ G-Wagon (the Mercedes-Benz G-Class) and stole his car on their way out.

The car was recovered and returned to Mendes in good condition, but no arrests were made.

Source: Showbiz Cheat Sheet